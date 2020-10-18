Advertisement

Omaha World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday

By Alex McLoon
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A World War II veteran celebrated his 101st birthday as safely as possible with family and friends on Sunday.

The Bonacci family organized a drive-thru birthday party for 101-year-old Buster Bonacci Sr.

The veteran from Omaha served across the world and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

On Sunday, family and friends drove by his home near 31st and Spalding Streets. After serving in the Army, Bonacci returned to Omaha in 1950 and has lived here since.

Family from across the country called Buster to wish him well on his special day.

“Oh, it’s wonderful, wonderful, honest to God. Everybody was so nice, real nice. All my friends and people I haven’t seen in a while,” Bonacci said.

He added he’ll enjoy a cigar and spend the day with his children, grand-children, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

His family says he’s as sharp as ever and is a wealth of knowledge for the Bonacci family.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

