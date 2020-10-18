Advertisement

Have a cigar: Omaha World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday

By Alex McLoon
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A World War II veteran celebrated his 101st birthday as safely as possible with family and friends on Sunday.

The family put together a drive-thru birthday party while five generations gathered with friends to celebrate Buster Bonacci Sr.

The veteran from Omaha served across the world, from Hawaii to Okinawa.

Sunday, family and friends drove by his home near 31st and Spalding Streets. In 1950, Bonacci returned to Omaha and has lived here since.

Family from across the country called buster to wish him well on his special day.

“Oh, it’s wonderful, wonderful, honest to God. Everybody was so nice, real nice. All my friends, people I haven’t seen in a while,” Bonacci said.

He added he’ll enjoy a cigar for today and spend it with his great-great-grandchildren.

His family says he’s as sharp as ever and is a wealth of knowledge for the Bonacci family.

A nice burst of snow moving through the Metro, but most roads still appearing just "wet". Snow-covered roads being reported in spots like Columbus and Madison. Warmer south of the Metro. Wintry mix through mid-morning with highs in the 40s!