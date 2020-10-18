Countdown to Kickoff: Lubick settles in as new OC for Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Having spent time with Scott Frost on the same coaching staff before, Matt Lubick and Scott Frost know each other.

Now, they’re getting to work together again at Nebraska after Lubick’s year away from college football last year.

He spent a lot of time watching the team.

“Well, you know last year I kind of watched just as a fan like you guys. You guys were at the game. I was watching on TV with a soda and a coke on the couch.,” Lubick said.

As the team prepares to take on Ohio State in Columbus, Lubick said the team has put great work.

He added that they’ve done as much live reps in practice as possible.

He loves how hard the team works.

“I love the personalities of the guys, how competitive guys are. We have a lot of guys that love football," Lubick said. "Especially when people’s mindsets have been tested through this pandemic and ‘Are we going to play? Are we not going to play?’ They’ve really motivated the coaches, our players, just because their work ethic every day. Nothing’s really rattled them. So, very impressed just who they are as people.”

He’ll coach from the press box and communicate with the other coaches via headsets.

Lubick said whether he’s on the sideline or booth doesn’t make a huge difference because the game is called long before kickoff.

“It’s a matter off all of us offensive coaches being on the same page, and, more importantly, the players being on the same page and being comfortable with what’s going to be called and be prepared for those moments,” Lubick said.

He believes the team will make their biggest adjustments after the first game.

That’s because they’ll finally see their game plan go against an actual opponent instead of the scout team in practice.

The Huskers kick off 2020 at Ohio State Saturday at 11 a.m.

