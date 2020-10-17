Advertisement

Woman stabbed south of Dundee, suspect in custody

Police responded to a reported stabbing Friday night outside the Kubat Pharmacy.
Police responded to a reported stabbing Friday night outside the Kubat Pharmacy.(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Kubat Pharmacy near 49th and Center Streets on Friday night.

Officers at the scene said a woman was found stabbed and the suspect, a man, was at the scene and apprehended.

The woman was taken to UNMC with critical injuries while CPR was being administered on the way. Her current condition is unknown.

Police said they have the only suspect involved in custody and there is no outstanding threat to the public.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The future of Main Street in Hamburg, Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Demolition is underway along Hamburg’s historic Main Street and 6 News was there Thursday getting an up-close look; returning Friday to find out what’s next in this flood-stricken town’s road to recovery.

News

New directed health measure in Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
An urgent message from health care experts: hospitals in Nebraska are dangerously close to being overwhelmed.

News

The future of Main Street in Hamburg, IA

Updated: 2 hours ago
A roughly $2 million, two-story, 30 room hotel is set to be built on an empty lot next to city hall.

News

Doug Emhoff visits Omaha to campaign for Sen. Harris

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, visited North Omaha Friday for an early vote event.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Ricketts unrolls new DHM for Nebraska to head off ‘dangerous phase’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak and Michael Bell
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and public health leaders are planning an update at 1:30 p.m. Friday on the state’s COVID-19 response.

News

Sen. Harris' husband hits campaign trail

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, visited North Omaha Friday for an early vote event.

News

New directed health measure in Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
UNMC's Dr. James Lawler talks about Nebraska's latest spike in new COVID-19 cases during a news conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

News

Nebraska hospitals close to being overwhelmed, experts say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
An urgent message from health care experts: hospitals in Nebraska are dangerously close to being overwhelmed.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Brief warm up Saturday, taste of Winter Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
A brief warm up to look forward to start the weekend, however a taste of winter is on the way.

News

Brief warm up Saturday, taste of Winter Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
A brief warm up to look forward to start the weekend, however a taste of winter is on the way.