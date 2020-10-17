Woman stabbed south of Dundee, suspect in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Kubat Pharmacy near 49th and Center Streets on Friday night.

Officers at the scene said a woman was found stabbed and the suspect, a man, was at the scene and apprehended.

The woman was taken to UNMC with critical injuries while CPR was being administered on the way. Her current condition is unknown.

Police said they have the only suspect involved in custody and there is no outstanding threat to the public.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.