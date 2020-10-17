Advertisement

Woman dies from Friday night stabbing at Kubat Pharmacy, suspect identified as her son

Alan Tehaar Jr.
Alan Tehaar Jr.(Douglas County Corrections)
By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have identified the man they allege murdered a woman at a pharmacy near 49th and Center Friday night as the victim’s son.

Police responded to a reported stabbing Friday night outside the Kubat Pharmacy.
Police responded to a reported stabbing Friday night outside the Kubat Pharmacy.(WOWT)

Omaha Police responded to Kubat Pharmacy at 4924 St. in reference to a cutting at 6:34 p.m. A woman later identified as Carmen Terhaar, 60, was taken to UNMC and died from her injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Alan Terhaar Jr. who is Carmen Terhaar’s son, police said. He was arrested without incident and booked into Douglas County Corrections for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

