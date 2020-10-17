SkyHawks win school’s third softball state title

HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Skutt Catholic SkyHawks won the Class B state softball title on Friday.

They beat hometown Hastings 8 to 4.

Skutt started by putting up four runs in the first frame, but then gave up four in the second.

The Hawks quickly got back on top in the next inning and never looked back.

The team came in determined after not finishing the way the team wanted to last year.

This was Skutt’s third state softball title in school history.

