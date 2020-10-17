Advertisement

Saturday Oct. 17 COVID-19 update: 372 new cases in Douglas County, newest daily high total since Friday

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 372 new COVID-19 cases — the county’s highest daily new cases count since the start of the pandemic. Yesterday’s total of 305 was the previous record.

The community total is now 19,589 cases.

The total number of deaths remains at 214.

There have been 14,194 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

