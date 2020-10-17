Advertisement

Omahans get creative with COVID-19 safe trick-or-treating

With the spooky season in full swing, people across the metro are getting creative when it comes to trick or treating.
With the spooky season in full swing, people across the metro are getting creative when it comes to trick or treating.(WOWT)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the spooky season in full swing, people across the metro are getting creative when it comes to trick or treating.

“I’ve had in the back of my mind for years; I want to build a marble run for Halloween because I’ve built marble runs for other things. When I started seeing people put up these ideas for pipes and chutes, and things like that, I thought - this is the year,” said Eric Kaplan.

With the CDC saying traditional trick or treating is a high risk for the spread of COVID-19, Kaplan put his engineering brain to the test.

He already had the marble track and he found chocolate basketballs run down it well.

“They run great on the straightaways but on the corners, they were falling off. So, what I ended up doing was hacking it, I’m a maker, a hacker," he explained.

A quick trip to the hardware store - some corner trim - hot glue and scissors - and voila!

“Form it around the tracks and that creates a guardrail, so now the chocolate balls can zip down the track and not fall off," he said.

With his gloves and mask on - Kaplan is able to stay 6 feet back from trick or treaters - while entertaining them with the unique candy delivery system.

“Halloween to me is always my fun holiday and I said, ‘all right, this is it.’ I’m gonna do my yard decorations like I normally do, I’m gonna do this. I’m going to jump into it with both feet and make a point to have fun," he said.

Dr. Sean Figy is also having some fun this year with Halloween.

“Trying to figure out ways to both be physically distant from people but also participate in the holiday I thought, what better way than, you know, gently throwing candy at children through a chute," Figy said.

It’s not just your typical candy chute - Figy tricked it out, so much so, his neighbors are taking notice.

“I was actually just talking to one of my neighbors this morning who saw the candy chute and she goes ‘can I steal that idea?’ I was like ‘absolutely! I’ve got the spray paint if you want it,'" he said.

Kaplan and Figy hope other people see their creations and do the same so that kids don’t miss out on another memory because of COVID-19.

“The point is not to not live because of COVID, but to live in spite of COVID. How can we make things safe, how can we make things enjoyable, and how can we do that at the same time as living in a time of COVID," Figy said.

Dr. Figy is a physician with Nebraska Medicine, he also recommends wearing a cloth face mask under your Halloween mask and sanitizing your hands in between each trick or treating stop.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Day - Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
FIRST ALERT: Showers are possible as early as this evening, but a better chance arrives tonight into Sunday morning. Some light snow may mix in - but little to no accumulation expected (on grass). Coldest afternoon of the season so far arrives Sunday!

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Windy and warmer Saturday before a cold front brings big changes!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re starting the day in the 50s, with highs topping out near 70° by the afternoon. A cold front moves through by late-afternoon, bringing us much colder air for the overnight hours.

News

Nurse enrollment up during pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
More nurses will be needed to help maintain hospital capacity across Nebraska.

News

Clarkson College sees rise in nurse enrollment as pandemic creates demand

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
More nurses will be needed to help maintain hospital capacity across Nebraska.

Latest News

News

Woman stabbed south of Dundee, suspect in custody

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Police officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Kubat Pharmacy near 49th and Center Streets on Friday night.

News

The future of Main Street in Hamburg, Iowa

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Demolition is underway along Hamburg’s historic Main Street and 6 News was there Thursday getting an up-close look; returning Friday to find out what’s next in this flood-stricken town’s road to recovery.

News

New directed health measure in Nebraska

Updated: 19 hours ago
An urgent message from health care experts: hospitals in Nebraska are dangerously close to being overwhelmed.

News

The future of Main Street in Hamburg, IA

Updated: 19 hours ago
A roughly $2 million, two-story, 30 room hotel is set to be built on an empty lot next to city hall.

News

Doug Emhoff visits Omaha to campaign for Sen. Harris

Updated: 19 hours ago
Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, visited North Omaha Friday for an early vote event.

Coronavirus

Gov. Ricketts unrolls new DHM for Nebraska to head off ‘dangerous phase’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak and Michael Bell
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and public health leaders are planning an update at 1:30 p.m. Friday on the state’s COVID-19 response.