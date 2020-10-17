Omahans get creative with COVID-19 safe trick-or-treating

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the spooky season in full swing, people across the metro are getting creative when it comes to trick or treating.

“I’ve had in the back of my mind for years; I want to build a marble run for Halloween because I’ve built marble runs for other things. When I started seeing people put up these ideas for pipes and chutes, and things like that, I thought - this is the year,” said Eric Kaplan.

CALLING ALL CREATORS: Let's see your Halloween creations! I talked with Eric Kaplan and Dr. Sean Figy this morning, they both created a new way for trick or treaters to get their Halloween candy fix, while also staying safe during the pandemic. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/cTp3zAsdid — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) October 17, 2020

With the CDC saying traditional trick or treating is a high risk for the spread of COVID-19, Kaplan put his engineering brain to the test.

He already had the marble track and he found chocolate basketballs run down it well.

“They run great on the straightaways but on the corners, they were falling off. So, what I ended up doing was hacking it, I’m a maker, a hacker," he explained.

A quick trip to the hardware store - some corner trim - hot glue and scissors - and voila!

“Form it around the tracks and that creates a guardrail, so now the chocolate balls can zip down the track and not fall off," he said.

With his gloves and mask on - Kaplan is able to stay 6 feet back from trick or treaters - while entertaining them with the unique candy delivery system.

“Halloween to me is always my fun holiday and I said, ‘all right, this is it.’ I’m gonna do my yard decorations like I normally do, I’m gonna do this. I’m going to jump into it with both feet and make a point to have fun," he said.

Dr. Sean Figy is also having some fun this year with Halloween.

“Trying to figure out ways to both be physically distant from people but also participate in the holiday I thought, what better way than, you know, gently throwing candy at children through a chute," Figy said.

It’s not just your typical candy chute - Figy tricked it out, so much so, his neighbors are taking notice.

“I was actually just talking to one of my neighbors this morning who saw the candy chute and she goes ‘can I steal that idea?’ I was like ‘absolutely! I’ve got the spray paint if you want it,'" he said.

Kaplan and Figy hope other people see their creations and do the same so that kids don’t miss out on another memory because of COVID-19.

“The point is not to not live because of COVID, but to live in spite of COVID. How can we make things safe, how can we make things enjoyable, and how can we do that at the same time as living in a time of COVID," Figy said.

Dr. Figy is a physician with Nebraska Medicine, he also recommends wearing a cloth face mask under your Halloween mask and sanitizing your hands in between each trick or treating stop.

