Nebraska’s Rick Allen gets back out on the road near The Cornhusker State

By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is a big weekend for NBC’s NASCAR crew, and even bigger for Rick Allen. The broadcasters are very excited to be on the road for the first time this year, they’ve been calling every race from Charlotte. Plus, this marks a homecoming for Rick.

He’s a Nebraska native from Grand Island, who will be inducted into his high school’s hall of fame, the inaugural class next year. Kansas Speedway is about as close as it gets for Rick when it comes to visiting friends and family on a race weekend and because of his hectic schedule these moments are extra special.

Rick has a really unique story, he didn’t have aspirations to announce races when a University of Nebraska donor asked him to do just that at Eagle Raceway. He gave it a shot and it worked out incredibly well

“A NASCAR official came to me during my second year of announcing out there, and said send my demo tape in because FOX Sports and NBC Sports were taking over the broadcasts for NASCAR, and I didn’t know anything about NASCAR, so I didn’t send a tape in and about two weeks later they said hey you really need to send a tape in, they are interested,” said Allen.

Before that Rick was a college athlete at UNL, a decathlete and at 24 years old he became the public address announcer at Memorial Stadium. During a historic run of Huskers football.

