Monarchs complete perfect season, win Class A softball title

HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion-La Vista’s 10 seniors finished their high school careers the only way they knew how: dominating their opponent.

Papio beat North Platte 12-3 on Friday to finish their season 36-0 and win the state title in back to back years.

It was also the final game for Jordyn Bahl.

Bahl is the top softball recruit in the country.

She’s committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

