Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Windy and warmer Saturday before a cold front brings big changes!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures Saturday morning aren’t nearly as cold as those Friday morning, thanks to cloud cover and southerly winds overnight. We’re starting the day in the 50s, with highs topping out near 70° by the afternoon. We’ll have to fight some cloud cover early and late, but we should see more sunshine around midday.

Saturday, October 17th (WOWT)

Winds in the Omaha Metro could gust up to 30 mph mid-morning, and then again by evening (behind the front). Higher gusts are possible mid-morning around the Kansas and Missouri borders.

Forecast wind gusts - Saturday (WOWT)

A cold front moves through by late-afternoon, bringing us much colder air for the overnight hours. Moisture looks to move in primarily after midnight, with scattered showers mixing in with some wet snow by early Sunday morning. Temperatures should be several degrees above-freezing, and the road temperatures will still be very warm. We could see some very light accumulation in grassy areas (likely a trace), but it won’t stick around long.

A First Alert Day remains in effect Sunday, with high temperatures not making it out of the 40s. This will mark the coldest day of the season so far! Clouds will likely stick around, with decreasing winds.

The Next 3 Days (WOWT)

Another light precipitation chance arrives early Monday, but any accumulation will likely stay north of us. Highs will try to hit 50° Monday, with mid to upper-50s moving in Tuesday and Wednesday.

