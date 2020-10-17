Advertisement

Cold front brings big changes for Sunday - A First Alert Day in effect!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started Saturday in the 50s with cloud cover; some afternoon sunshine and southerly winds warmed us into the upper-60s and lower-70s by mid-afternoon. A cold front is pushing through the area, with northwest winds ushering in much colder air for the next few days.

While some spots north of I-80 could see an evening shower, moisture looks to move in primarily after midnight. Scattered showers will mix in with some wet snow by early Sunday morning as cold air continues to infiltrate.

Sunday, October 18th is a First Alert Day
Sunday, October 18th is a First Alert Day(WOWT)

Temperatures should be several degrees above-freezing, and the road temperatures will still be very warm. We could see some very light accumulation in grassy areas (less than a half-inch), but it won’t stick around long.

A First Alert Day remains in effect Sunday, with high temperatures not making it out of the 40s. This will mark the coldest day of the season so far! Clouds will likely stick around, with decreasing winds.

Another very light precipitation chance arrives early Monday, but any accumulation will likely stay north of us. Highs will try to hit 50° Monday, with mid to upper-50s moving in Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Next 3 Days
The Next 3 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar tonight, and the 10-day forecast anytime, by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 37 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT: A cold front is moving through this evening! Rain showers overnight will eventually mix in with some wet snow by early morning. Warm ground temps and air temps above freezing will make any accumulation difficult. Highs just in the 40s Sunday!

First Alert Weather

Sunday is a First Alert Day due to light snow chance and coldest air of the season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Sunday, October 18th is a First Alert Day.

Weather

First Alert Day - Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
FIRST ALERT: Showers are possible as early as this evening, but a better chance arrives tonight into Sunday morning. Some light snow may mix in - but little to no accumulation expected (on grass). Coldest afternoon of the season so far arrives Sunday!

Forecast

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
We're starting off in the 50s this morning, with highs making a run for 70° this afternoon. We'll be fighting cloud cover both early and late in the day, with some midday sunshine. Gusty at times, with a cold front bringing big changes for Sunday!

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Brief warm up Saturday, taste of Winter Sunday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A brief warm up to look forward to start the weekend, however a taste of winter is on the way.

News

Brief warm up Saturday, taste of Winter Sunday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
A brief warm up to look forward to start the weekend, however a taste of winter is on the way.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Up and down temps right through the weekend with the coldest of the season on the way!

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
After a chilly start in the 30s with a little patchy frost, we’ll be able to warm a little bit more today.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
After a frosty start, a northwest breeze and patchy clouds will keep Friday on the cool side once again.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly with patchy frost possible overnight

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Very chilly air moving in overnight with patchy frost possible by morning. The temperature roller coaster continues into the weekend.

News

Chilly with patchy frost possible overnight

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
Very chilly air moving in overnight with patchy frost possible by morning. The temperature roller coaster continues into the weekend.