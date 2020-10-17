Cold front brings big changes for Sunday - A First Alert Day in effect!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started Saturday in the 50s with cloud cover; some afternoon sunshine and southerly winds warmed us into the upper-60s and lower-70s by mid-afternoon. A cold front is pushing through the area, with northwest winds ushering in much colder air for the next few days.

While some spots north of I-80 could see an evening shower, moisture looks to move in primarily after midnight. Scattered showers will mix in with some wet snow by early Sunday morning as cold air continues to infiltrate.

Sunday, October 18th is a First Alert Day (WOWT)

Temperatures should be several degrees above-freezing, and the road temperatures will still be very warm. We could see some very light accumulation in grassy areas (less than a half-inch), but it won’t stick around long.

A First Alert Day remains in effect Sunday, with high temperatures not making it out of the 40s. This will mark the coldest day of the season so far! Clouds will likely stick around, with decreasing winds.

Another very light precipitation chance arrives early Monday, but any accumulation will likely stay north of us. Highs will try to hit 50° Monday, with mid to upper-50s moving in Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Next 3 Days (WOWT)

