Advertisement

Voting in person? Here’s what to expect

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early voting has taken Douglas County by storm. The Election Commissioner Brian Kruse predicts roughly seventy percent of ballots will be cast before November 3rd, based on turnout so far.

And if you’re planning to vote early or in-person- expect some changes.

For one, PPE is a strong suggestion. The commission is a government building so officials cannot mandate a mask, but Kruse says so far there have been no issues on that front and voters, praising voters for their respect and cooperation.

The Douglas County Election Commission also has masks, and sanitizer on hand if anyone forgets theirs.

If you’re a first-time voter, new to Nebraska, or just unsure of what the experience will be like during a pandemic, the first thing you can expect is a clerk greeting you at the door behind a large shield. They will be wearing masks and gloves. They’ll also hand you a pen that is yours to keep to reduce the number of shared items.

You’ll be handed a form to fill out to request your ballot and you’ll make your way through a line.

Kruse is asking voters to maintain as much social distance as they can, which could appear to make lines longer, but it moves pretty quickly; roughly fifteen minutes on average.

The process itself is similar to years past, except once you get to the counter, another large plexiglass will separate voters from more masked clerks.

You’ll be asked a few personal questions to determine all the information on your ballot is correct, the clerk will print it for you to review, and once that is confirmed, you’ll head to the back of the room to either uses a socially distant voter station to review your ballot, or you have the option to take it home with you.

However, one new practice this year adds a brief step before you seal your ballot in an envelope and drop it inside a secure ballot box. Voters will leave their station, walk a few feet over to a third clerk, behind a Plexiglass and they will insert your ballot into that envelope and seal it for you with a glue stick.

"It’s just one less touchpoint,” Kruse explained. He also addressed ballot security; something that’s been a major concern this election season.

“Drop boxes around the county are emptied daily by two individuals of different parties; so bipartisan.” Kruse outlined.

There are thirteen drop boxes spread throughout Douglas County and three of them allow you to drive up and drop your ballot right in.

The boxes are also monitored by camera, a precaution 72-year-old Mick Murphy says he appreciates. Murphy has voted in every election since he was 18.

“I’m glad it’s in. I was able to put it in a box inside so I feel secure.” Murphy said.

Of the 155,000 ballots handed out, the Election Commission has already received 75,000 back, but if you haven’t done any of this yet - Friday, October 16th is the last day to register anywhere other than their office. For example, at the DMV, online, at libraries, etc.

Friday, October 3rd at 6 pm, is the very last day to register in person for this election and the very last day to request a ballot be mailed to you.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Friday Oct. 16 COVID-19 update: 305 new cases in Douglas County, 5 deaths

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Real Estate company utilizes new 6D technology amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Chen
For one Omaha couple, they never thought they would be able to sell their home in the middle of the pandemic. Thanks to new technology, they were able to.

News

Omaha restaurants fear for business as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Tvrdy
Their doors are open but that doesn’t necessarily mean all is well.

News

Council Bluffs Police make arrest in 1999 cold case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Council Bluffs Police Department requested a warrant and arrested 52-year-old Matt Kennedy from his residence in Montana for his suspected involvement in the murder of his step-sister in 1999.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Up and down temps right through the weekend with the coldest of the season on the way!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
After a chilly start in the 30s with a little patchy frost, we’ll be able to warm a little bit more today.

News

Teardown begins on Hamburg’s historic Main Street

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
The heart of Hamburg’s historic Main Street is getting torn down in another step in this flood-stricken town’s road to recovery from 2019′s historic flooding.

News

Hamburg demolition underway- 6:30PM

Updated: 17 hours ago
Main street continues to recover from flooding.

News

Contact tracing in Douglas County- 6:30PM

Updated: 17 hours ago
When clusters pop up, like the one we are seeing in Gretna, experts say it’s important to act and stop the virus from spreading.

Politics

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield talked COVID-19, SCOTUS hearing and more Thursday evening

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Ernst, debated Thursday evening in Iowa.

News

Poll protection during election - 5PM

Updated: 17 hours ago
With election day less than three weeks away and a record number of voters expected to cast their vote, there are concerns surrounding the election.