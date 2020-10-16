Advertisement

Stefanik maintains bipartisan reputation while moving to the right

By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) holds a unique position in Congress and New York’s North Country. She ranks as one of the nation’s most-bipartisan lawmakers but data also show her moving to the right.

Those who track and grade lawmakers on a scale from left to right concede it’s an inexact science, but Noah Weinrich with Heritage Action said, “you can generally tell who’s conservative or not.”

Heritage Action -- a conservative lobby group affiliated with the Heritage Foundation -- scores lawmakers based on the bills they back and the votes they take. “If they consistently vote conservatively, they’ll have a high score,” said Weinrich, “generally, folks scores stay pretty similar from term to term.”

Weinrich said scores calculated over years and hundreds of votes help eliminate noise from the calculation but added voters should dig deeper into their numbers than the top-line score.

Right now, Rep. Stefanik is getting a 60% – a grade well above her previous scores (’15-'16, ’17-'18) but still well below the current Republican average.

Other organizations -- like non-partisan GovTrack -- use different formulas, but reach similar conclusions, painting Stefanik as a moderate trending toward the middle of the Republican party.

Prof. Sally Friedman studies how lawmakers balance local and national elements in their work in D.C. and on the campaign trail. She wrote about her case study of New York’s federal delegation in her 2007 book - Dilemmas of Representation: Local Politics, National Factors, and the Home Styles of Modern U.S. Congress Members.

“What’s so interesting is her combination of bipartisan and partisan,” said Friedman of Stefanik.

Friedman said national politics are playing a larger role in how lawmakers present themselves back home than in the past, but local issues remain critical to maintaining the support of their constituents.

Friedman said Stefanik remains focused on her North Country district, from fighting for soldiers at Fort Drum to securing funding for hospitals. But as Stefanik rose the ranks within Congress, Friedman notes Stefanik began sprinkling in more national talking points and took on roles steering her party’s future.

“The interesting thing to me is she didn’t jump on the Trump bandwagon in 2016, ’17,” said Friedman.

Four years ago, Stefanik offered only lukewarm support of then-candidate Donald Trump. He would go on to overwhelming carry her district, only losing one county, and flipping six counties that voted for President Obama in 2012.

Stefanik has broken with the president’s positions -- voting against 2017′s tax reform and calling for more coronavirus testing this spring. But she largely downplays their differences, and won his praise defending him from impeachment.

“I’ve been able to deliver results working with this president,” Stefanik told us in August before addressing the Republican National Convention. She said those results are the direct result of the President’s willingness to cut a deal, “the media has not done enough to focus on how bipartisan he has been.”

North Country voters will decide whether to send Stefanik back to Congress for a fourth term on Election Day, Nov. 3rd. She’s up against Democrat Tedra Cobb in a rematch of the 2018 race.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield to debate Thursday evening

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Ernst, will be debating Thursday evening in Iowa.

Politics

’It’s time to update our Constitution’: Banning all forms of slavery on Nebraska’s ballot

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska will see an amendment involving slavery on their ballots this November.

Politics

Sasse criticizes Trump, says he fears ‘Republican bloodbath’ in town hall recording

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
In the roughly 9-minute recording, which was posted to Youtube Wednesday, Sasse also says he is “looking at the possibility of a Republican bloodbath,” when it comes to the U.S. Senate and the 2020 General Election.

News

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT
|
By Leigh Waldman
Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Politics

Obama urges Nebraskans to vote in new videos

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former President Barack Obama has a message for Nebraskans: vote.

Latest News

Politics

Fortenberry-Bolz 1st Congressional district debate

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
|
By WOWT 6 News
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will debate the Democratic challenger, State Sen. Kate Bolz, on at 8 p.m. Monday.

Politics

Bacon, Eastman talk bipartisanship, health care, racism during 2nd Congressional debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By Brian Mastre
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., will debate Democratic challenger Kara Eastman at the Omaha Press Club at noon Thursday.

Politics

Ashford crosses party lines, endorsing former rival Don Bacon

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former Rep. Brad Ashford, who lost his seat in Congress to Republican Don Bacon in 2016, tweeted his support for the incumbent Thursday morning.

State

14% of Lancaster County voters have already cast ballot

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Bill Schammert
In the span of 11 days, approximately 28,000 votes have been cast, or about 14% of the 195,824 registered voters in Lancaster County.

News

Second Presidential Debate between Trump & Biden to go virtual

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."