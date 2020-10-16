Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Up and down temps right through the weekend with the coldest of the season on the way!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly start in the 30s with a little patchy frost, we’ll be able to warm a little bit more today. Highs in the upper 50s are likely with a few 60s possible to the southwest.

Friday
Friday(WOWT)

The wind will be an issue yet again this afternoon with northwest wind gusts up near 30 mph knocking a few more leaves off the trees.

Breezy Friday
Breezy Friday(WOWT)

Saturday proves to be much warmer with highs in the 70s! It will be blustery once again as southwest wind becomes northwest during the day and could gust to 40 mph at times in the area. Saturday night has a 60% chance of light showers changing to spotty light snow heading into early Sunday morning. Any accumulation will be very light and spotty and will melting pretty quickly but some flakes could fly in the area!

Sunday Morning Mix
Sunday Morning Mix(WOWT)

Sunday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of some light snow and the fact that it will likely be the coldest day of the season thus far. Highs Sunday will only rebound into the mid 40s after a start in the lower and mid 60s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

