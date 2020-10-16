Omaha restaurants fear for business as COVID-19 cases rise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Their doors are open but that doesn’t necessarily mean all is well.

“Yes we’ve survived so far but can we stay here long enough?”

Bars and restaurants in Omaha have felt the financial impact from the pandemic for months Addy’s Bar and Grill is among them.

It opened a new downtown location in June and missed out on big on opportunities Like the College World Series and Olympic Swim trials when they were canceled.

“We’ve absolutely taken a hit from missing out on the events. Are we still successful? Sure. Have we seen a lot of our neighbors shut down? Absolutely. It’s been unfortunate to see how the pandemic has affected the restaurant industry,” said Addy’s marketing director, Krisy Byers.

A Harvard study sees more trouble ahead.

It mapped out data putting Nebraska in the red zone right now.

It’s recommending a stay at home order here.

The owner of Omaha Prime says it could permanently shut down if we were to have another shutdown. He’s seen revenue drop 50 percent.

“It would basically destroy a small business like us. There’s no way we could bounce back from that. We were closed for 7 weeks. We’re keeping our head above water, barely,” said Mo Tajvar, owner of Omaha Prime.

At her news conference Wednesday, Mayor Jean Stothert was asked about the possibility of limiting what bars and restaurants can do again.

She wants to keep her business open.

“The handful that I’ve been to have been doing such a good job. I would not think that would be an issue that we would say well we got to take a step backward and shutdown everything again,” said Stothert.

Both Mo Tajvar and Krisy Byers say the key to staying open is not let their guard down.

Small businesses are vital to the economy. There are about 30.7 million small businesses in the country.

A company that tracks most of them says it expects about 13-percent of them will be forced to shut down permanently this year.

