Friday Oct. 16 COVID-19 update: 305 new cases in Douglas County, 5 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 305 new COVID-19 cases — the county’s highest daily new cases count since the start of the pandemic, according to a DCHD spokesman.

The community total is now 19,217 cases.

The county also on Friday reported five new deaths. Two women in their 60s, one over 75, as well as two men over 75, and one in his 60s have all passed. The total number of deaths is now 214.

There have been 14,097 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

