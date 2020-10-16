Advertisement

Friday Oct. 16 COVID-19 update: 305 new cases in Douglas County, 5 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 305 new COVID-19 cases — the county’s highest daily new cases count since the start of the pandemic, according to a DCHD spokesman.

The community total is now 19,217 cases.

The county also on Friday reported five new deaths. Two women in their 60s, one over 75, as well as two men over 75, and one in his 60s have all passed. The total number of deaths is now 214.

There have been 14,097 reported recoveries.

RELATED: Douglas County Health Director's Oct. 14 update

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
