First Alert Day Sunday due to light snow and coldest air of the season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday is a First Alert Day as a small area of rain Saturday night will change to some light snow Sunday morning before you wake up. Only spotty light accumulation is expected if you see some snow from this and it should melt quickly. Don’t be surprised by a little slush on the ground when you look outside Sunday morning!

Sunday Morning Mix (WOWT)

The other aspect of the First Alert Day is the cold air in place. We’ll likely start in the low and mid 30s Sunday morning and only warm into the mid 40s by the afternoon. That would be the coldest day of the season by far.