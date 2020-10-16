Advertisement

Doug Emhoff visits Omaha to campaign for wife Kamala Harris

Doug Emhoff, husband of Senator Kamala Harris, campaigns with Cameron Webb in Charlottesville.
Doug Emhoff, husband of Senator Kamala Harris, campaigns with Cameron Webb in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is visiting North Omaha today for an early vote event.

Emhoff, along with Councilmember Ben Gray, State Senator Justin T. Wayne, and Commissioner Chris Rodgers will be meeting with a first-time voter as he drops off his ballot.

Later today, Emhoff will be headlining a Biden-Harris drive-in rally with Congressional candidate Kara Eastman and North Omaha voters near 24th and Lake streets.

