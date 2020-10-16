Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Brief warm up Saturday, taste of Winter Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a frosty morning for parts of the area today, temperatures started off in the middle 30s! We did see some sunshine this morning, but more clouds rolled in this afternoon keeping temperatures on the cool side, only topping out in the upper 50s. Tonight, south winds will start to increase which will help to keep us from cooling too quickly. We should actually spend most of the night in the low 50s, with temperatures slowly climbing by morning.

Breezy south winds will help to bring us a brief warm up Saturday. Temperatures likely surge into the upper 60s to low 70s by early afternoon. Make sure to enjoy the warmth while you can! A strong surge of cold air arrives by the late afternoon, dropping us back to 60 degrees by 5pm, continue to drop into the 50s tomorrow evening.

Rain showers are expected to increase across the region tomorrow night as the cold air surges in. Rainfall amounts will be light, with only minimal amounts expected. As temperatures drop, rain may actually mix with a bit of snow early Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain above freezing, so snowfall accumulation is unlikely. However it will be very chilly Sunday morning! Temperatures will fall into the 30s with a brist north wind pushing wind chills down to around 30. Rain and snow should come to an end by sunrise, but cloudy skies keep us cool with highs only in the 40s.

First Alert Day Sunday
First Alert Day Sunday(WOWT)

Monday remains on the cool side but we do see a slow warming trend by mid week. Temperatures could approach 60 degrees by Wednesday or Thursday. That’s ahead of another surge of colder air by the end of next week.

