Council Bluffs Police make arrest in 1999 cold case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department requested a warrant and arrested 52-year-old Matt Kennedy from his residence in Montana for his suspected involvement in the murder of his step-sister in 1999.

22-year-old Kimberly Ratliff’s body was discovered in her car in January of 1999. The vehicle had been abandoned.

Kennedy was living in Council Bluffs at the time of the murder.

He is being held in Teton County Jail and is pending extradition to Iowa, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation.

