Advertisement

‘Veterans’ in the room, Robinson and Warner, are leading Huskers young receivers

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are generally a young football team, and that’s especially true at the receiver position.

Wan’Dale Robinson is a sophomore and Kade Warner is a junior. The two are generally viewed as the “veterans” in the room.

They’re helping younger guys like Zavier Betts and Alante Brown learn the offense and understand what it takes physically to go through a college football season in the Big Ten.

Their leadership hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“They lead by example. I always tell those guys ‘Hey, they’re going to respond more to you than they do to me,’ and so they’re the first out in every drill, they practice hard,” Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick said. “When a young guy like Zavier Betts sees Kade Warner go 100 MPH, or Wan’Dale, that’s contagious.”

Warner has taken on the challenge of leading younger guys and he takes it seriously.

He told the media he thinks he could be a coach someday.

I think that I was kind of thrust into the role, but I think that it was more of a natural role because I think with a leader you also have to be a teacher. Me knowing the offense and being able to teach these guys, they look to me as a leader already, and I think I’ve done a good job just trickling down what Coach Lubick says to me to the rest of the guys," Warner said.

Lubick said freshman Zavier Betts has stepped it up in the last two weeks.

He’s not sure if the receiver from Bellevue West will get the call in week one at Ohio State, but he said he definitely thinks Betts will help the Huskers as the season progresses.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Blair’s Dex Larsen

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Rex Smith
Blair’s single-game touchdown record used to be five. It was shared by several players including Dex Larsen. Larsen hit that mark as a junior.

Sports

Creighton, UNL and UNO will host NCAA events through 2026

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
The NCAA will be back several times over the next six years, and that’s in addition to the College World Series. Creighton University will host men’s basketball NCAA Tournament first and second round games at CHI Health Center in 2024.

Sports

Anticipation builds as Huskers prepare for week one at Ohio State

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
There are plenty of questions surrounding the Nebraska football team as we approach October 24. The biggest one is: Who starts at quarterback?

Sports

Huskers go all in on tight ends in the class of 2021

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Many would argue that the tight end position has been a weak position for the Huskers in recent years. It’s possible the coaches agreed with that sentiment because they’ve been on a tear recruiting tight ends recently.

Latest News

Sports

Quaintance leads Mustangs in his senior season

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Millard North Mustangs have won two of their last three games and are feeling better about where they’re at.Now, they’re hoping to make a special push to end the season.

News

Tradition stands: Huskers to play Iowa day after Thanksgiving

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Big Ten Conference has announced that the matchup between Nebraska and Iowa will take place on Friday, Nov. 27 in Iowa City as is tradition.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Lincoln Southeast vs. Bellevue East

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week seven Friday Night Fever coverage of Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week seven Friday Night Fever coverage of Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southwest.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Plattsmouth vs. Waverly

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week seven Friday Night Fever coverage Plattsmouth at Waverly.