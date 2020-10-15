‘Veterans’ in the room, Robinson and Warner, are leading Huskers young receivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are generally a young football team, and that’s especially true at the receiver position.

Wan’Dale Robinson is a sophomore and Kade Warner is a junior. The two are generally viewed as the “veterans” in the room.

They’re helping younger guys like Zavier Betts and Alante Brown learn the offense and understand what it takes physically to go through a college football season in the Big Ten.

Their leadership hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“They lead by example. I always tell those guys ‘Hey, they’re going to respond more to you than they do to me,’ and so they’re the first out in every drill, they practice hard,” Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick said. “When a young guy like Zavier Betts sees Kade Warner go 100 MPH, or Wan’Dale, that’s contagious.”

Warner has taken on the challenge of leading younger guys and he takes it seriously.

He told the media he thinks he could be a coach someday.

I think that I was kind of thrust into the role, but I think that it was more of a natural role because I think with a leader you also have to be a teacher. Me knowing the offense and being able to teach these guys, they look to me as a leader already, and I think I’ve done a good job just trickling down what Coach Lubick says to me to the rest of the guys," Warner said.

Lubick said freshman Zavier Betts has stepped it up in the last two weeks.

He’s not sure if the receiver from Bellevue West will get the call in week one at Ohio State, but he said he definitely thinks Betts will help the Huskers as the season progresses.

