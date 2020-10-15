U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield to debate Thursday evening

Iowa (KWQC) - U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Ernst, will be debating Thursday evening in Iowa.

The debate is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

According to the Des Moines Register, the published a poll last month with Mediacom Iowa Poll that showed Greenfield leading by 3 percentage points, which was within the margin of error. The Des Moines Register reports that other polls have suggested the race is a toss-up.

You can watch the debate at the link below.

