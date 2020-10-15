Advertisement

Thursday Oct. 15 COVID-19 update: 215 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 215 new cases. The community total is now 18,912.

The number of deaths remains at 209.

There have been 13,996 reported recoveries.

According to the release, area hospitals had 207 medical and surgical beds available for an 85% occupancy rate with 38 Intensive Care Unit beds available for an 88% occupancy rate. There were 140 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 22 more persons of interest.

MORE: Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Oct. 14 COVID-19 update
Oct. 13 COVID-19 update
Oct. 12 COVID-19 update
Oct. 11COVID-19 update
Oct. 10 COVID-19 update
Oct. 9 COVID-19 update

