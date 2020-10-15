Thursday Oct. 15 COVID-19 update: 215 new cases in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 215 new cases. The community total is now 18,912.

The number of deaths remains at 209.

There have been 13,996 reported recoveries.

According to the release, area hospitals had 207 medical and surgical beds available for an 85% occupancy rate with 38 Intensive Care Unit beds available for an 88% occupancy rate. There were 140 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 22 more persons of interest.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily.

