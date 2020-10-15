Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air is in place with several breezy days ahead

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are exiting south this morning as cooler air settles into the area. That means a chillier start in the 40s as you start your day today. The coat you wear out the door this morning will likely be needed all day. Highs only reach the mid 50s along with northwest winds gusting to 30 mph.

Thursday
Thursday(WOWT)

Those 30 mph wind gusts from the northwest will make this cooler day feel even cooler.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

There could be a little frost in the area north and west of the metro tonight into Friday morning but I don’t expect it to be widespread due to blustery northwest wind overnight.

Colder air
Colder air(WOWT)

The cooler air that has moved in will try to warm a bit more by Saturday making it the best day of the weekend. After highs in the 50s both today and Friday we should be able to make it into the 70s for at least a day Saturday before another round of chilly air returns to the area Sunday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 54 minutes ago
As clouds also push south by morning, mostly sunny skies return Thursday.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Gusty winds bring in much cooler air for the rest of the workweek

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
After a day in the 70s, strong northwest winds will bring in much cooler air for the rest of the workweek.

Forecast

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Gusty winds have moved in this afternoon behind a cold front resulting in high fire danger through the evening hours. Temperatures will quickly cool tonight, dropping into the low 40s, and will stay cool tomorrow with highs only in the middle 50s.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Windy and warm with very high fire danger

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
South winds early this morning will become northwesterly this afternoon and that is when they will increase quite a bit.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
We'll warm things up Wednesday – with highs in the mid-70s – but the wind will be on the rise as well.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warmer and windy Wednesday before a stronger cool-down arrives

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Conditions will stay pleasant this evening, with overnight lows dropping back into the lower-50s. We’ll warm things up Wednesday – with highs in the mid-70s – but the wind will be on the rise as well.

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
A fantastic Fall evening for much of the area right now, with even warmer though windy weather expected Wednesday. Fire weather will be a concern tomorrow. Then... some big changes are in store! We're expecting some chilly weather by the end of the week.

First Alert Weather

Dry conditions, wind put Douglas County burn ban back in place

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Elevated fire danger the rest of the week

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another great fall day as we brace for big temperature swings

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Another chilly morning will turn into a mild and breezy fall afternoon.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:54 AM CDT
Another day of full sunshine is expected on Tuesday, however gusty northwest winds will likely kick in by late morning, helping to slow down our warm up just a bit.