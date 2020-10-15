Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air is in place with several breezy days ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are exiting south this morning as cooler air settles into the area. That means a chillier start in the 40s as you start your day today. The coat you wear out the door this morning will likely be needed all day. Highs only reach the mid 50s along with northwest winds gusting to 30 mph.

Thursday (WOWT)

Those 30 mph wind gusts from the northwest will make this cooler day feel even cooler.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

There could be a little frost in the area north and west of the metro tonight into Friday morning but I don’t expect it to be widespread due to blustery northwest wind overnight.

Colder air (WOWT)

The cooler air that has moved in will try to warm a bit more by Saturday making it the best day of the weekend. After highs in the 50s both today and Friday we should be able to make it into the 70s for at least a day Saturday before another round of chilly air returns to the area Sunday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

