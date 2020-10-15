Pork Cares program feeds Omaha homeless shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday at the Open Door Mission, hundreds of pork burgers were cooked up for the men, women, and children staying at the shelter.

“We got a call from the Nebraska Pork Producers and they wanted to know if they could come and make lunch and we were like absolutely,” said Amy Harvey with the Open Door Mission.

The gesture was part of the Pork Cares program which was started by the Nebraska Pork Producers Association toward the beginning of the pandemic.

Pork producers found themselves struggling to get their animals to packing facilities when COVID-19 forced many to close.

“So we decided instead of having the animals be euthanized it would be better use to have them processed and donated,” said Jane Stone with Nebraska Pork Producers Association.

Donations were first delivered to food banks across the state, including Food Bank for the Heartland.

“We also realized there’s a lot of folks in our community who are homeless so we wanted to find a way to get the product to those people,” said Stone.

Amy Harvey says the kindness does not go unnoticed by the folks staying in the shelter.

“Food insecurity is a really big deal in our community so this is a huge blessing," she said. “Anything that the community does like this just gives them another kind of warm feeling that somebody else has noticed them, that they’re not just a nameless person standing there, or a homeless person that no one knows about so it makes them feel cared for.”

Harvey says close to 300 pork burgers were cooked up throughout the morning. The men were served at the Garland Thompson Men’s Center, and the women and children ate at the Lydia House.

