Advertisement

Omaha teen joins inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

Rebecca Wright is no stranger to a challenge. “I was just so proud of myself,” Wright recalled the moment she was told she had achieved the title of Eagle Scout.
Rebecca Wright is no stranger to a challenge. “I was just so proud of myself,” Wright recalled the moment she was told she had achieved the title of Eagle Scout.(None)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rebecca Wright is no stranger to a challenge.

“I was just so proud of myself,” Wright recalled the moment she was told she had achieved the title of Eagle Scout.

From a young age, she’s followed her brother’s Boy Scout adventures and took part in CO-ED scout programs. She tried Girl Scouts but it didn’t have the adventure the boys had.

“In the girl scout program, the camping and outdoors I wanted wasn’t built into the program the same way as it is in Scouts BSA,” Wright said.

When the Boy Scouts because CO-ED, she knew exactly what she was going to do. Mid-American Council CEO Chris Mehaffey isn’t surprised Wright was one of the first.

“She actually came and spoke at an event we did in December 2018 and stepped out and said I want to be the first female eagle scout in the Mid-America Council,” Mehaffey said.

Goal set and achieved. She’s a self-proclaimed overachiever who went above and beyond when it went to qualify for Eagle. Among other achievements, you need 21 merit badges. Wright knew she’s could easily achieve that number.

“In the spring I developed a little bit of a merit badge obsession...I have 102,” Wright said.

She’s working to earn more merit badges and she’s joined a troupe in Wisconsin where she’s studying genetics and genomics. She hopes her story inspires other adventure-loving girls to strive for success.

“I’ll tell other girls that I’m an eagle scout and they can be inspired or hopefully work harder on their path to becoming an eagle because they can see it’s possible because I did it,” Wright said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doctors debunk wind theory with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Doctors debunk wind theory with COVID-19

News

Election officials warn of delays- 6:30PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Don’t expect to know the winners of the 2020 election right away. Officials around the Omaha-metro area say the record number of people voting by mail will slow down the tally.

News

Stothert, Pour report COVID update -6:30PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dr. Adi Pour started off the press conference with recent statistics and COVID-19 numbers.

News

More students return to school in Council Bluffs - 6:30PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
For the first 6 weeks of school, Council Bluffs Community Schools students alternated in-person and virtual learning days in what the district called a hybrid model.

Latest News

News

Child pornography charges dropped - 6:30PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
A U.S. magistrate judge dismissed the child pornography case against former Catholic school principal Marlan Burki on Wednesday.

News

Levee near Lashara family’s home to finally be repaired

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
The drought in the area has been a hardship for those in agriculture but for some families living in the country, it’s provided a reprieve.

News

Council Bluffs preps winter road gear - 5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
There's a science behind snow removal.

News

Cases climb in Douglas County - 5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cases continue to climb in Douglas County.

News

Former principal charges dropped- 5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
A U.S. magistrate judge dismissed the child pornography case against former Catholic school principal Marlan Burki on Wednesday.

News

Officals warn of election result delays, voter misinformation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Don’t expect to know the winners of the 2020 election right away. Officials around the Omaha-metro area say the record number of people voting by mail will slow down the tally.