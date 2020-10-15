Advertisement

NOAA releases its 2020-2021 Winter Outlook

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NOAA has released their latest outlook for the upcoming winter season and it appears to lean very heavily on the moderate La Nina that is forecast to develop.

Odds are rather high that the southern half of the country will have a warmer than average winter as a whole. The coldest locations are likely to be in the Northern Great Plains and Northern Rockies. As you can see, this doesn’t tell us too much about our winter here in the metro area. I will say that the pattern lends to wild temperature swings across the upper Midwest though.

Winter Temp Outlook
Winter Temp Outlook(WOWT)

As far as precipitation and snowfall are concerned, the same areas that are likely to be warm will likely be drier than average as well. Wetter than average weather and more potential for snowfall reside across the north into the Great Lakes area. This pattern will produce quite a bit of lake effect snow in that region. Once again, no clear cut sign of how our winter will go locally.

NOAA Precip Outlook
NOAA Precip Outlook(WOWT)

What about our winter here locally? Well I have been looking at the data and putting together my 2020-2021 Winter Outlook which will air about two weeks from today. I’ll be able to shed a little more light on how I think our winter plays out and how each month will break down. Stay tuned for more!

