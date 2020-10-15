Advertisement

Nebraska, Iowa release updated unemployment numbers

The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.
The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.(AP)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released updated numbers for new and continuing regular and pandemic unemployment claims.

Nebraska

Nebraska reported 3,126 regular new unemployment claims for last week and a total of 1,218 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims.

There were a total of 14,960 continued unemployment claims and 27,634 continued weeks of PUA.

Iowa

There were 4,644 initial claims filed in Iowa last week and 46,577 continuing claims. That is a decrease in continuing claims by 4,983 from the week prior.

According to the release, a total of $3,924,327 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. Since April, a total of $128,611,550.89 in PUA benefits has been paid.

A total of $7,593,615.97 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. Since May, a total of $93,104,676.43 in PEUC benefits have been paid.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gretna High sees surge in positive COVID-19 cases following unsanctioned party

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Gretna High School has traced a surge of over 40 cases back to a large gathering on October 3 and is now urging students to take advantage of free testing Friday.

News

Pork Cares program feeds Omaha homeless shelter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Thursday at the Open Door Mission, hundreds of pork burgers were cooked up for the men, women, and children staying at the shelter. The gesture was part of the Pork Cares program which was started by the Nebraska Pork Producers Association toward the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Woodmen Life - 10PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
The WoodmenLife building, formerly the Woodmen building will be illuminating their new building sign Wednesday night.

News

Levee repair finally funded - 10PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
The drought in the area has been a hardship for those in agriculture but for some families living in the country, it’s provided a reprieve.

Latest News

News

Child pornography case dropped - 10PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
A U.S. magistrate judge dismissed the child pornography case against former Catholic school principal Marlan Burki on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Thursday Oct. 15 COVID-19 update: 215 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

NOAA releases its 2020-2021 Winter Outlook

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
NOAA has released their latest outlook for the upcoming winter season and it appears to lean very heavily on the moderate La Nina that is forecast to develop.

News

Efforts underway to stop the spread of misinformation on Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Don’t expect to know the winners of the 2020 election right away. Officials around the Omaha-metro area say the record number of people voting by mail will slow down the tally.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air is in place with several breezy days ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Clouds are exiting south this morning as cooler air settles into the area. That means a chillier start in the 40s as you start your day today.

News

Omaha teen joins inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

Updated: 16 hours ago
Rebecca Wright is no stranger to a challenge. “I was just so proud of myself,” Wright said, recalling the moment she was told she had achieved the title of Eagle Scout.