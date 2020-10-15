Nebraska, Iowa release updated unemployment numbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released updated numbers for new and continuing regular and pandemic unemployment claims.

Nebraska

Nebraska reported 3,126 regular new unemployment claims for last week and a total of 1,218 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims.

There were a total of 14,960 continued unemployment claims and 27,634 continued weeks of PUA.

Iowa

There were 4,644 initial claims filed in Iowa last week and 46,577 continuing claims. That is a decrease in continuing claims by 4,983 from the week prior.

According to the release, a total of $3,924,327 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. Since April, a total of $128,611,550.89 in PUA benefits has been paid.

A total of $7,593,615.97 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. Since May, a total of $93,104,676.43 in PEUC benefits have been paid.

