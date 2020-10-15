Advertisement

Majority Leader: “We’re simply not going to pass a $2-trillion dollar bill”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discusses the latest coronavirus relief counter-proposal
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is promising to bring a $500-billion coronavirus relief bill to the Senate floor next week.

That plan is still more than a trillion dollars cheaper than the plans put forward by the White House and Democratic House of Representatives. Democrats in the Senate blocked consideration of an earlier version of McConnell’s proposal last month calling it insufficient.

In an exclusive interview, Kyle Midura asks the majority leader about what’s in his proposal for out-of-work Americans and financially underwater state governments, if the proposal falls short of meeting the country’s economic needs, and whether his plan is politically dead on arrival. You can find that interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT
|
By Leigh Waldman
Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Politics

Obama urges Nebraskans to vote in new videos

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former President Barack Obama has a message for Nebraskans: vote.

Politics

Fortenberry-Bolz 1st Congressional district debate

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
|
By WOWT 6 News
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will debate the Democratic challenger, State Sen. Kate Bolz, on at 8 p.m. Monday.

Politics

Bacon, Eastman talk bipartisanship, health care, racism during 2nd Congressional debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By Brian Mastre
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., will debate Democratic challenger Kara Eastman at the Omaha Press Club at noon Thursday.

Politics

Ashford crosses party lines, endorsing former rival Don Bacon

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former Rep. Brad Ashford, who lost his seat in Congress to Republican Don Bacon in 2016, tweeted his support for the incumbent Thursday morning.

Latest News

State

14% of Lancaster County voters have already cast ballot

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Bill Schammert
In the span of 11 days, approximately 28,000 votes have been cast, or about 14% of the 195,824 registered voters in Lancaster County.

News

Second Presidential Debate between Trump & Biden to go virtual

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine joins Republican Party

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is joining the Republican Party.

News

Early voting begins in Nebraska & Iowa

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT
|
By Richard Ochoa
Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Nebraska and Iowa voters can vote early, beginning Monday, October 5, 2020.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.