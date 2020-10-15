Gretna High sees surge in positive COVID-19 cases following unsanctioned party

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna High School has traced a surge of over 40 cases back to a large gathering on October 3 and is now urging students to take advantage of free testing Friday.

According to the superintendent, a parent hosted a non-school sanctioned homecoming party that has revealed 40 positive cases so far.

In a letter issued to parents, Gretna High outlined a partnership with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department in response to the surge.

There will be free testing at the school tomorrow for students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are asking parents to sign their son or daughter up via the link sent to their inboxes as well as filling out the mass testing consent form.

The testing is also available for staff.

The testing is not mandatory.

