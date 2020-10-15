Advertisement

Gretna High sees surge in positive COVID-19 cases following unsanctioned party

School Desks
School Desks(KY3)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna High School has traced a surge of over 40 cases back to a large gathering on October 3 and is now urging students to take advantage of free testing Friday.

According to the superintendent, a parent hosted a non-school sanctioned homecoming party that has revealed 40 positive cases so far.

In a letter issued to parents, Gretna High outlined a partnership with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department in response to the surge.

There will be free testing at the school tomorrow for students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are asking parents to sign their son or daughter up via the link sent to their inboxes as well as filling out the mass testing consent form.

The testing is also available for staff.

The testing is not mandatory.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Thursday Oct. 15 COVID-19 update: 215 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

NOAA releases its 2020-2021 Winter Outlook

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Lord
NOAA has released their latest outlook for the upcoming winter season and it appears to lean very heavily on the moderate La Nina that is forecast to develop.

News

Efforts underway to stop the spread of misinformation on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Don’t expect to know the winners of the 2020 election right away. Officials around the Omaha-metro area say the record number of people voting by mail will slow down the tally.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air is in place with several breezy days ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Clouds are exiting south this morning as cooler air settles into the area. That means a chillier start in the 40s as you start your day today.

Latest News

News

Omaha teen joins inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Rebecca Wright is no stranger to a challenge. “I was just so proud of myself,” Wright recalled the moment she was told she had achieved the title of Eagle Scout.

News

Doctors debunk wind theory with COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
Doctors debunk wind theory with COVID-19

News

Election officials warn of delays- 6:30PM

Updated: 17 hours ago
Don’t expect to know the winners of the 2020 election right away. Officials around the Omaha-metro area say the record number of people voting by mail will slow down the tally.

News

Stothert, Pour report COVID update -6:30PM

Updated: 17 hours ago
Dr. Adi Pour started off the press conference with recent statistics and COVID-19 numbers.

News

More students return to school in Council Bluffs - 6:30PM

Updated: 17 hours ago
For the first 6 weeks of school, Council Bluffs Community Schools students alternated in-person and virtual learning days in what the district called a hybrid model.

News

Child pornography charges dropped - 6:30PM

Updated: 17 hours ago
A U.S. magistrate judge dismissed the child pornography case against former Catholic school principal Marlan Burki on Wednesday.