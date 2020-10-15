Former Lincoln daycare worker sentenced to 100 years in prison for child porn charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Lincoln daycare worker convicted of multiple federal charges in connection to a child pornography investigation has been sentenced to a total of 100 years in prison.

Titus Miller, 26, originally entered a not guilty plea in federal court to five charges of production of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography in November.

In July, Miller entered a guilty plea to the five charges of production of child pornography.

On Thursday, a Federal Judge sentenced Miller to 20 years in prison for each charge to be served consecutively.

Two additional charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Miller, who was arrested in October, is a former employee of Playful Painters daycare in Lincoln.

According to court documents, evidence against Miller was found after a man was arrested in Alabama in October 2019.

The documents state the man was exchanging child pornography with Miller over an online messaging app.

After the man’s arrest in Alabama, it was learned that he was in communication with Miller on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Miller was arrested in Lincoln on Oct. 22.

A video that was sent to the man in Alabama was then found on Miller’s cell phone, records show.

Records also state Miller was working the nighttime shift at Playful Painters, which was located near Gateway Mall and has since closed, at the time of the crimes.

Miller is also facing four felony charges of child sexual assault in Lancaster County Court.

