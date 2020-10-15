Advertisement

Experts say contact tracing comes with challenges including those infected with covid-19 not answering calls

Experts talk about the importance of contact tracing
Experts talk about the importance of contact tracing
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -When clusters pop up, like the one we are seeing in Gretna, experts say it’s important to act and stop the virus from spreading.

That’s why contact tracers are working tirelessly to find out who may have been exposed.

“We are trying to pursue societal good and minimize the hospitalizations, the ventilators, the deaths,” says Dr. Thomas Safranek, Nebraska Dept. of Health and Human Services.

In order to do just that, contact tracers spend hours on the phone each day trying to reach those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

That can be challenging.

About 20% of those with a positive test, don’t answer.

Getting someone to answer is critical.

“The problem is we have a serious public health threat, a once in a hundred years health threat. None of us are used to this but it is a new problem that results in, you might say, an intervention in people’s lives and a phone call from a stranger to discuss a health issue,” says Safranek.

Experts they need people answer those calls so they can pinpoint the starting point for the infection.

Right now contact tracers are noticing two major trends both locally and statewide as cases surge.

About half of the with virus say they know where they caught it.

That means those cases can be traced back to clusters.

“Some people are just not using good sense. So, they are having big gatherings, big groups of people coming together and this is just a recipe for further transmission,” says Dr. Mark Rupp, Chief of Infectious Disease at UNMC.

The remainder of people infected say they have no clue where they came in contact with the virus, which means the virus is widespread in our communities.

“There’s so many cases that the risk is anywhere,” says Dr. Anne O’Keefe, Epidemiologist.

Experts say they keep all your information private but it’s vital in the fight against COVID-19 to help them find out where you may have been exposed.

“It’s the kind of thing you’d do if you really care about our society, our culture, making this a good and a safe place to live as we get through this,” says Safranek.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly with patchy frost possible overnight

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Very chilly air moving in overnight with patchy frost possible by morning. The temperature roller coaster continues into the weekend.

News

Chilly with patchy frost possible overnight

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Very chilly air moving in overnight with patchy frost possible by morning. The temperature roller coaster continues into the weekend.

News

Douglas County expects record numbers, smooth experience at polling places

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Roger Hamer
With election day less than three weeks away and a record number of voters expected to cast their vote, there are concerns surrounding the election.

News

Outbreak at Gretna High- 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gretna High School has traced a surge of over 40 cases back to a large gathering on Oct. 3 and is now urging students to take advantage of free testing Friday.

Latest News

News

Pork burgers for the homeless- 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Thursday at the Open Door Mission, hundreds of pork burgers were cooked up for the men, women, and children staying at the shelter.

News

Gretna High sees surge in positive COVID-19 cases following unsanctioned party

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren, John Chapman and Gina Dvorak
Gretna High School has traced a surge of over 40 cases back to a large gathering on October 3 and is now urging students to take advantage of free testing Friday.

News

Nebraska, Iowa release updated unemployment numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska and Iowa have released updated numbers for new and continuing regular and pandemic unemployment claims.

News

Pork Cares program feeds Omaha homeless shelter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Thursday at the Open Door Mission, hundreds of pork burgers were cooked up for the men, women, and children staying at the shelter. The gesture was part of the Pork Cares program which was started by the Nebraska Pork Producers Association toward the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Woodmen Life - 10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
The WoodmenLife building, formerly the Woodmen building will be illuminating their new building sign Wednesday night.

News

Levee repair finally funded - 10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
The drought in the area has been a hardship for those in agriculture but for some families living in the country, it’s provided a reprieve.