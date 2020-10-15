Advertisement

DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.
Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference Thursday in San Francisco that 79-year-old Brockman hid the money over 20 years in a complicated scheme involving false returns and secret bank accounts.

Prosecutors also charged him with investor fraud.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

National

Winds push Colorado wildfire to largest in state history

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cameron Peak Fire has burned 256 square miles in northern Colorado as of Thursday. That’s about 40 square miles bigger than one in western Colorado that held the previous record.

National Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

National

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus relief plan

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National

Former roommate of accused Capital One hacker sentenced

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking the Capital One banking company and at least 30 other organizations has been sentenced to four years in prison for illegally possessing firearms, according to federal prosecutors.

Latest News

National

Cameron Peak fire grows to Colorado's largest

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County became the largest wildfire in Colorado history on Wednesday.

News

Pork Cares program feeds Omaha homeless shelter

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Thursday at the Open Door Mission, hundreds of pork burgers were cooked up for the men, women, and children staying at the shelter. The gesture was part of the Pork Cares program which was started by the Nebraska Pork Producers Association toward the beginning of the pandemic.

National

Library misspelled in Indiana library parking lot

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A library employee says a contractor was responsible for the misspelling.

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

National

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Falcons' decision to shut their facility follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.