David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly with patchy frost possible overnight

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler weather settling in across the area today, with northwest winds keeping temperatures well below average for the middle of October. Temperatures struggled to make the middle 50s around the metro, about 10 degrees below normal. Gusty winds returned for the afternoon, but will fade away once we get closer to sunset. We will see clear skies initially, but clouds and perhaps an isolated shower will overspread the metro around Midnight. Any rain will brief and light, moving out quickly. Clear skies return by morning, and as temperatures tumble into the upper 30s, patchy frost is possible for much of the area!

After a frosty start, a northwest breeze and patchy clouds will keep Friday on the cool side once again. Temperatures likely only top out in the upper 50s, which remains below average. South winds kick in on Saturday helping to bring a nice but brief warm up to the area. Temperatures quickly jump into the low 70s with the gusty winds. However a cold front pushes through by late afternoon, leading to quickly dropping temperatures. We’ll likely see readings plunge into the 30s by Sunday morning. A few light rain showers are possible as the cold air pushes in. It’s not out of the question that a few snow flakes could mix in due to the cold conditions, but no accumulation is expected. Highs on Sunday likely only reach the 40s.

Temperatures will moderate a bit for the start of next work week with 50s returning. We try to warm up a bit more by mid-week with highs in the 60s. However clouds will be on the increase along with slight rain chances by Wednesday night or Thursday. Another push of colder air is expected by the end of the week.

