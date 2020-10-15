Advertisement

Creighton, UNL and UNO will host NCAA events through 2026

Creighton Men's Basketball
Creighton Men's Basketball(Creighton University)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA will be back several times over the next six years, and that’s in addition to the College World Series. Creighton University will host men’s basketball NCAA Tournament first and second round games at CHI Health Center in 2024.

Kevin Sarver, Creighton University Associate Athletic Director, was hopeful the school would receive two bids in the latest round that covers 2022-2026 following the cancellation of the 2020 tournament. The school was scheduled to host first and second round games in March.

Receiving this bid is still a big win because there is intense competition from cities and universities across the country.

“The reality of it is, Creighton doesn’t receive a huge financial windfall for hosting these things and to be fair MECA doesn’t have a huge financial windfall either, we continue to work together to try to get as many events as we can, to continue to build the brand of Omaha,” said Sarver.

Without a decision yet from the NCAA on the volleyball final four this upcoming season, one that was originally scheduled to be played at CHI Health Center this December, UNL will host the 2022 final four. A championship that will happen inside the same building.

UNO will host two hockey regionals, one in 2024 and one in 2026. Both will be played in Sioux Falls at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

