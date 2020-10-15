Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Blair’s Dex Larsen

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Blair’s single-game touchdown record used to be five. It was shared by several players including Dex Larsen.

Larsen hit that mark as a junior.

Now, as a senior, Larsen holds the record all on his own after scoring six touchdowns in Blair’s win on Friday night.

Larsen gives the credit to his blockers who made it possible.

“Well, first of all, it’s not my record. It’s our record. So, it’s pretty cool that we could do this as a team,” Larsen said.

Head coach Bryan Soukup says Larsen deserves more credit than he takes because he’s been such a “team first” kind of guy.

“Dex is very deserving. He’s been very unselfish this year as we’ve been kind of sharing the load a little bit in the backfield with him and Livai Opetaia and then his younger brother Dane. He’s very unselfish. So, it was kind of nice to feed him a little bit,” Soukup said.

Larsen finished his six touchdown game with 250 yards on 23 carries.

He’s now up to 17 touchdowns on the season.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

‘Veterans’ in the room, Robinson and Warner, are leading Huskers young receivers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rex Smith
The Huskers are generally a young football team, and that’s especially true at the receiver position.Wan’Dale Robinson is a sophomore and Kade Warner is a junior. The two are generally viewed as the “veterans” in the room.

Sports

Creighton, UNL and UNO will host NCAA events through 2026

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
The NCAA will be back several times over the next six years, and that’s in addition to the College World Series. Creighton University will host men’s basketball NCAA Tournament first and second round games at CHI Health Center in 2024.

Sports

Anticipation builds as Huskers prepare for week one at Ohio State

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
There are plenty of questions surrounding the Nebraska football team as we approach October 24. The biggest one is: Who starts at quarterback?

Sports

Huskers go all in on tight ends in the class of 2021

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Many would argue that the tight end position has been a weak position for the Huskers in recent years. It’s possible the coaches agreed with that sentiment because they’ve been on a tear recruiting tight ends recently.

Latest News

Sports

Quaintance leads Mustangs in his senior season

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Millard North Mustangs have won two of their last three games and are feeling better about where they’re at.Now, they’re hoping to make a special push to end the season.

News

Tradition stands: Huskers to play Iowa day after Thanksgiving

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Big Ten Conference has announced that the matchup between Nebraska and Iowa will take place on Friday, Nov. 27 in Iowa City as is tradition.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Lincoln Southeast vs. Bellevue East

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week seven Friday Night Fever coverage of Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week seven Friday Night Fever coverage of Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southwest.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Plattsmouth vs. Waverly

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week seven Friday Night Fever coverage Plattsmouth at Waverly.