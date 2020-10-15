Athlete of the Week: Blair’s Dex Larsen

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Blair’s single-game touchdown record used to be five. It was shared by several players including Dex Larsen.

Larsen hit that mark as a junior.

Now, as a senior, Larsen holds the record all on his own after scoring six touchdowns in Blair’s win on Friday night.

Larsen gives the credit to his blockers who made it possible.

“Well, first of all, it’s not my record. It’s our record. So, it’s pretty cool that we could do this as a team,” Larsen said.

Head coach Bryan Soukup says Larsen deserves more credit than he takes because he’s been such a “team first” kind of guy.

“Dex is very deserving. He’s been very unselfish this year as we’ve been kind of sharing the load a little bit in the backfield with him and Livai Opetaia and then his younger brother Dane. He’s very unselfish. So, it was kind of nice to feed him a little bit,” Soukup said.

Larsen finished his six touchdown game with 250 yards on 23 carries.

He’s now up to 17 touchdowns on the season.

