A doctor’s recommendations for handling Husker games and Halloween

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With Halloween and the first Husker Football game this month, doctors say it’s more important than ever to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

While things might not look totally normal for the rest of this year, health officials at major hospitals in Lincoln and Nebraska say we need to stay focused on preventing the spread even through something as simple as Halloween.

For trick-or-treaters, Dr. David Quimby with CHI Health-Creighton’s Infection Disease Team, recommends staying on the safe side by staying in small groups with people that are in your immediate contacts.

Even better, he recommends that treats be pre-packaged. Rather than a traditional trick-or-treat he suggested kids go on a scavenger hunt.

Dr. Quimby said the same ideas we heard at the beginning of the pandemic apply today: avoid large crowds, close contact and enclosed areas.

“We do have holidays coming up. There is historically a lot of travel with these, with people you haven’t seen for quite a long time. There is data that intra-household gatherings with extended family can lead to increased number of cases. Any sort of limitation of people from outside your immediate contact zone is probably the best type of activity to avoid.”

As for Husker football, the safest bet is to stay home and watch it on your sofa. Dr. Quimby said the riskiest thing you can do is go to a bar or restaurant to watch.

As we head into the holiday season and colder months, where we’re staying inside or seeing loved ones, Dr. Quimby said it’s never been more important to mask up.

He said the mask isn’t so much about protecting you, but rather protecting others from you.

