WoodmenLife building to light new building sign

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The WoodmenLife building, formerly the Woodmen building will be illuminating their new building sign tonight.

The sign will appear black during the day and white at night and will be seen 80-miles out to travelers coming into Eppley Airfield.

The name change was announced in June and is a multi-million dollar project that took roughly 10-weeks to finish.

You can watch the sign light up on the WoodmenLife’s Facebook page, they will be live-streaming the illumination at 7:30 p.m.

