Advertisement

WoodmenLife building to light new building sign

The Woodmen Tower became &amp;quot;Woo&amp;quot; Tower on Friday, June 19, 2020, as its name change was underway. (WOWT)
The Woodmen Tower became &amp;quot;Woo&amp;quot; Tower on Friday, June 19, 2020, as its name change was underway. (WOWT) (WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The WoodmenLife building, formerly the Woodmen building will be illuminating their new building sign tonight.

The sign will appear black during the day and white at night and will be seen 80-miles out to travelers coming into Eppley Airfield.

The name change was announced in June and is a multi-million dollar project that took roughly 10-weeks to finish.

You can watch the sign light up on the WoodmenLife’s Facebook page, they will be live-streaming the illumination at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Ricketts gives Nebraska update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are giving an update at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

News

Two hospitalized after early Wednesday morning shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital early Wednesday morning near 25th and B Streets.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Windy and warm with very high fire danger

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
South winds early this morning will become northwesterly this afternoon and that is when they will increase quite a bit.

News

Conflict arises between Omaha living facility staff and board members

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
There’s conflict brewing as of Tuesday night between staff and board members of an Omaha living facility for senior citizens.

Latest News

News

Pacific Meadows homeowners frustrated by naked neighbor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Some people in a west Omaha neighborhood are concerned for their kids -- after a neighbor enjoyed his time in his backyard in the nude.

News

HUD money at stake

Updated: 13 hours ago
There’s conflict brewing as of Tuesday night between staff and board members of an Omaha living facility for senior citizens.

News

Nude neighbor complaints

Updated: 13 hours ago
Some people in a west Omaha neighborhood are concerned for their kids -- after a neighbor enjoyed his time in his backyard in the nude.

News

Local bilingual Youtuber encourages pandemic safety

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
On Mariana Bautista’s Youtube Channel, Mariana’s Wonderland, she broke from her typical content of baking videos to share an important message.

News

Elkhorn Public Schools will hold 100 percent remote learning for a week after holiday breaks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
The school board decided to move to 100 percent remote learning -- for one week after each scheduled break.

News

Baseball complex vandalism

Updated: 16 hours ago
A couple days ago someone vandalized the baseball complex. Keystone officials say they are all about finding positive things for kids to do, and they are sure they can find something positive for the vandals to get into.