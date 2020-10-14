Two hospitalized after early Wednesday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital early Wednesday morning near 25th and B Streets.

Investigators on scene told 6 News there were two shooting victims. Paramedics took both to the hospital with pretty serious injuries.

Officers said they have not arrested anyone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.