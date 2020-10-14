Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Windy and warm with very high fire danger

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - South winds early this morning will become northwesterly this afternoon and that is when they will increase quite a bit. Gusts to 45 mph are likely in the area and will greatly increase the fire danger. That is why a Red Flag Warning is in place today. Strong wind, low humidity and dry vegetation will be perfect for any fires to get out of control. Any open burning is strongly discouraged. Douglas and Pottawattamie county have burn bans in place as well.

Wind gusts (WOWT)

Fire danger is very high (WOWT)

Highs will be very comfortable this afternoon in the 70s but it will likely happen a little earlier than usual in the early afternoon and just before the strong northwest wind kicks in.

Wednesday FOrecast (WOWT)

As the cool air filters in tonight, we’ll likely see much cooler afternoon highs on the way for the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

