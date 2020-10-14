Advertisement

Road crews prepping for first snowfall

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Dennis Dofner with the Council Bluffs Public Works Department says every year is different.

That’s why the public works department is making sure they have what they need before snow even touches the ground.

There’s more that goes into it beyond inspecting all the vehicles and making sure everything is calibrated.

The crews here call in weather experts to get an outlook for the entire winter season.

“They’re projecting warmer temperatures and less precipitation all the way through December, then, the latter part of January and February we could be seeing colder temperatures and a little more precipitation than normal,” says Dennis Dofner, Council Bluffs Public Works.

Because of that, the crews have already made two different types of brines.

One is a salt brine, the other is a beet juice brine.

There’s a reason for using the different types.

“We make all of our own salt brine. we order in our beet juice and we use beet juice because it’s non-corrosive so it’s better for the environment, the cars, and everybody else,” says Dofner.

The trucks have are all re-calibrated this year.

This year there will be less salt that gets put on roadways.

“We were putting out 300 pounds per lane mile and we’ve calibrated them down to 150 pounds per lane mile. We figured out that we get the same result,” says Dofner.

