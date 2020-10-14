Advertisement

Pacific Meadows West Omaha residents concerned about neighbor’s nakedness

By Alex McLoon
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some people in a west Omaha neighborhood are concerned for their kids -- after a neighbor enjoyed his time in his backyard in the nude.

Omaha police were called twice in the past week to the neighborhood northeast of 168th and Pacific Streets -- and tried to issue a citation for indecent exposure after the man in question was warned the first time.

This is something that a neighbor’s 4-year-old could see from a swing-set.

Even at dusk -- one can see the neighbor’s white slide leading into his pool through this fence.

This is where Omaha police say a child could have seen the 43-year-old man enjoying his hot tub and pool in the nude.

That’s how one woman described the vantage point homeowners have of their newest neighbor.

She declined to go on camera and asked for her name withheld out of concern for her family.

“I mean, when you’ve got young children, I don’t care if it’s your own home. We can’t do any more for privacy. We have a six-foot double slab privacy fence,” she said.

Attempts to contact the man throughout the day for comment were unsuccessful.

A police report says neighbors showed officers a video of the man exiting the water and stretching in the nude in plain sight from their home.

The neighbor declined to share the video.

“He shouldn’t be in his back yard naked just feet from my son,” a neighbor said.

The neighbors have taken their complaints to the police and their neighborhood association.

They say there would be no trouble if he’d just cover-up.

“I mean he had no clothes on whatsoever. Nobody wants to see it!”

We know police last tried to issue a citation Sunday for indecent exposure… a misdemeanor.

It’s all together with an uncomfortable situation for neighbors who are in close quarters.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nude neighbor complaints

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Some people in a west Omaha neighborhood are concerned for their kids -- after a neighbor enjoyed his time in his backyard in the nude.

News

Local bilingual Youtuber encourages pandemic safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
On Mariana Bautista’s Youtube Channel, Mariana’s Wonderland, she broke from her typical content of baking videos to share an important message.

News

Elkhorn Public Schools will hold 100 percent remote learning for a week after holiday breaks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
The school board decided to move to 100 percent remote learning -- for one week after each scheduled break.

News

Baseball complex vandalism

Updated: 4 hours ago
A couple days ago someone vandalized the baseball complex. Keystone officials say they are all about finding positive things for kids to do, and they are sure they can find something positive for the vandals to get into.

Latest News

News

Experts explain why a COVID-19 vaccine trial may experience a pause

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“Reviewing 44 thousand patients across the globe is a lot of data that’s coming in daily just like our covid tickers going up, the recruitment tickers going up and any outliers are getting reviewed by clinicians across the globe,” says Seneca Harrison, Quality Clinic Research CEO.

News

Donald Trump, Jr. campaigns in Omaha

Updated: 5 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. was in town Tuesday, hosting a Make America Great Again event — one of the last stops for the campaign promoting the re-election of his father, President Trump.

News

Calendar changes to prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The school board decided to move to 100 percent remote learning -- for one week after each scheduled break.

News

COVID-19 vaccine trial halted

Updated: 5 hours ago
Johnson and Johnson is pausing its COVID-19 trial to investigate an unexplained illness in one participant.

News

Bellevue police release more details regarding teen’s homicide

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old’s death which has been declared a homicide, according to authorities.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warmer and windy Wednesday before a stronger cool-down arrives

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Conditions will stay pleasant this evening, with overnight lows dropping back into the lower-50s. We’ll warm things up Wednesday – with highs in the mid-70s – but the wind will be on the rise as well.