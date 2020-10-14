Pacific Meadows West Omaha residents concerned about neighbor’s nakedness

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some people in a west Omaha neighborhood are concerned for their kids -- after a neighbor enjoyed his time in his backyard in the nude.

Omaha police were called twice in the past week to the neighborhood northeast of 168th and Pacific Streets -- and tried to issue a citation for indecent exposure after the man in question was warned the first time.

This is something that a neighbor’s 4-year-old could see from a swing-set.

Even at dusk -- one can see the neighbor’s white slide leading into his pool through this fence.

This is where Omaha police say a child could have seen the 43-year-old man enjoying his hot tub and pool in the nude.

That’s how one woman described the vantage point homeowners have of their newest neighbor.

She declined to go on camera and asked for her name withheld out of concern for her family.

“I mean, when you’ve got young children, I don’t care if it’s your own home. We can’t do any more for privacy. We have a six-foot double slab privacy fence,” she said.

Attempts to contact the man throughout the day for comment were unsuccessful.

A police report says neighbors showed officers a video of the man exiting the water and stretching in the nude in plain sight from their home.

The neighbor declined to share the video.

“He shouldn’t be in his back yard naked just feet from my son,” a neighbor said.

The neighbors have taken their complaints to the police and their neighborhood association.

They say there would be no trouble if he’d just cover-up.

“I mean he had no clothes on whatsoever. Nobody wants to see it!”

We know police last tried to issue a citation Sunday for indecent exposure… a misdemeanor.

It’s all together with an uncomfortable situation for neighbors who are in close quarters.

