Officals warn of election result delays, voter misinformation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Don’t expect to know the winners of the 2020 election right away. Officials around the Omaha-metro area say the record number of people voting by mail will slow down the tally.

Election officials and supporting organizations gathered online Wednesday to get out the word; emphasizing whether you vote by mail, or in-person your vote will get counted, but it’s likely going to take up to a week or longer to complete the count.

In Douglas County, upwards of 70% of the votes are expected to come in through the mail or be dropped off; it’s an uptick in early voting options is being seen in counties across the state amid the pandemic.

“We’re going to do our best to have all early voting ballots that came in before election day counted. we’re going to do our best to get the ones that are dropped off in boxes on election day counted,” said Michelle Andahl, Sarpy County Election Commissioner. “But you rather have us get it right in the time given to us by law to do it than to try and rush so that people aren’t on Facebook and social media getting upset.”

Making a big push to quell the spread of misinformation and disinformation on Election Day, officials are urging people not to turn to social media for answers about the voting process or results.

“We have a social media monitoring team, these are volunteers who are going to be on the lookout on election day for posts that might lead voters astray,” said Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska.

Officials and organizations are working to stop the spread of disinformation — information intended to mislead voters — and misinformation, which is people simply getting it wrong.

“Voters going to social media thinking it’s a good idea, not even taking the time to call our office, will get on social and ask a question, ‘When’s the last day I can register?’ " Andahl said. "And the social media crowd — with the best of intent — get online and give them all sorts of dates and different options and then they don’t understand why, when they call us, what they’re hearing is totally different.”

Officials say anyone who has questions about the election process should go to their county election website or give them a call.

As the legal time allotted to get votes counted, officials have until November 20th; that’s when results become official. This is the standard process for general elections, pandemic or not.

Voter information

Nebraskans have until Friday, Oct. 16 to register to vote online or by mail; and until Oct. 23 to register in person. Nebraska voters have until Oct. 23 to request a mail-in ballot and can check the status of their registration online.

Early voting is underway in Nebraska through Nov. 2 at county election offices throughout the state. Registered voters in Douglas County can cast their ballots in person now at the Election Commission office, located at 12220 W. Center Road in Omaha.

Iowans have until Oct. 24 to register to vote and/or request a mail-in ballot. Early voting is underway in Iowa through Nov. 2 also; voters can find their polling place via the Secretary of State’s website, which also has a portal for checking the status of registration requests.

