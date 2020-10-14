Advertisement

New Dunkin’ donut is scary spicy

The frosting has ghost and cayenne peppers in it
The donuts are topped with a strawberry flavored icing, featuring a blend of cayenne and ghost peppers.
The donuts are topped with a strawberry flavored icing, featuring a blend of cayenne and ghost peppers.(Source: Dunkin', CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Just in time for Halloween, Dunkin' is putting some scary heat in its pastry lineup.

The new treat is called the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

It’s topped with a strawberry flavored icing, featuring a blend of cayenne and ghost peppers. To top it off, it’s dusted with red sugar.

The sweet heat treat is available at participating locations until December.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Called ‘unashamedly pro-life,’ Barrett faces senators anew

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Wednesday’s session is set to be Barrett’s last before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases surge across Germany

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Germany reports the highest cumulative infection numbers since April.

National

Extra safety scrutiny planned as virus vaccine worries grow

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With this week’s pause of a second major vaccine study because of an unexplained illness a quarter of Americans say they won’t get vaccinated.

National Politics

After independent coronavirus test, Trump town hall set for Thursday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test Tuesday administered by the National Institutes of Health.

News

WoodmenLife building to light new building sign

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The WoodmenLife building, formerly the Woodmen building will be illuminating their new building sign tonight.

Latest News

National

Couple discovers small boat placed in Lake Superior 27 years ago

Updated: 53 minutes ago
On its bottom, the boat has a message: “I am traveling to the ocean. Please put me back in the water,” along with an address to a classroom across the shore in Duluth.

National

California braces for renewed fire threat from windy weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

National

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are both attorneys in their early 60s, were indicted by a St. Louis grand jury last week on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

News

Gov. Ricketts gives Nebraska update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are giving an update at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

National

Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday an investigation revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin.