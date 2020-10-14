Advertisement

Metro woman makes people smile with parody political signs

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs of her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs of her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, there are political signs.

Well, soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of metro homes all over.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. Due to her employment background and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood, she got an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want - but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan; “I like cheese.” His favorites are hard cheeses. According to Perrigo, Barkley is a cheese snob.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she explained feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs, with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said with the signs in front of her.

Dogs like Lucy who’s sign says she is begging for your vote, or like Sergeant who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

