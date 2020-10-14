Local bilingual Youtuber encourages pandemic safety

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Mariana Bautista’s Youtube Channel, Mariana’s Wonderland, she broke from her typical content of baking videos to share an important message.

“We wanted to thank the doctors and the nurses because they have been giving their lives for our lives,” Mariana said.

In a four-minute video, the nine-year-old shares in English and Spanish proper pandemic manners through the show and tell and interactive quizzes.

“Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Sing the ABC’s or count to 20,” Mariana said.

She got the idea for her video after she started learning about pandemic safety in school.

“I said oh let’s do a video with everything they’ve been telling me,” Mariana said.

A Youtuber in Columbia, thousands of miles away, inspired her to do it in two languages to reach a wider audience.

“My family all saw it and said do a Spanish one because we don’t know English so that’s when we started doing Spanish and English ones,” Mariana said.

Her takeaway message is that she hopes everyone workes to be happy in what has been a difficult year.

