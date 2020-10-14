Advertisement

Local bilingual Youtuber encourages pandemic safety

On Mariana Bautista’s Youtube Channel, Mariana’s Wonderland, she broke from her typical content of baking videos to share an important message.
On Mariana Bautista’s Youtube Channel, Mariana’s Wonderland, she broke from her typical content of baking videos to share an important message.(None)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Mariana Bautista’s Youtube Channel, Mariana’s Wonderland, she broke from her typical content of baking videos to share an important message.

“We wanted to thank the doctors and the nurses because they have been giving their lives for our lives,” Mariana said.

In a four-minute video, the nine-year-old shares in English and Spanish proper pandemic manners through the show and tell and interactive quizzes.

“Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Sing the ABC’s or count to 20,” Mariana said.

She got the idea for her video after she started learning about pandemic safety in school.

“I said oh let’s do a video with everything they’ve been telling me,” Mariana said.

A Youtuber in Columbia, thousands of miles away, inspired her to do it in two languages to reach a wider audience.

“My family all saw it and said do a Spanish one because we don’t know English so that’s when we started doing Spanish and English ones,” Mariana said.

Her takeaway message is that she hopes everyone workes to be happy in what has been a difficult year.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elkhorn Public Schools will hold 100 percent remote learning for a week after holiday breaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
The school board decided to move to 100 percent remote learning -- for one week after each scheduled break.

News

Baseball complex vandalism

Updated: 2 hours ago
A couple days ago someone vandalized the baseball complex. Keystone officials say they are all about finding positive things for kids to do, and they are sure they can find something positive for the vandals to get into.

News

Experts explain why a COVID-19 vaccine trial may experience a pause

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“Reviewing 44 thousand patients across the globe is a lot of data that’s coming in daily just like our covid tickers going up, the recruitment tickers going up and any outliers are getting reviewed by clinicians across the globe,” says Seneca Harrison, Quality Clinic Research CEO.

News

Donald Trump, Jr. campaigns in Omaha

Updated: 4 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. was in town Tuesday, hosting a Make America Great Again event — one of the last stops for the campaign promoting the re-election of his father, President Trump.

Latest News

News

Calendar changes to prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The school board decided to move to 100 percent remote learning -- for one week after each scheduled break.

News

COVID-19 vaccine trial halted

Updated: 4 hours ago
Johnson and Johnson is pausing its COVID-19 trial to investigate an unexplained illness in one participant.

News

Bellevue police release more details regarding teen’s homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old’s death which has been declared a homicide, according to authorities.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warmer and windy Wednesday before a stronger cool-down arrives

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Conditions will stay pleasant this evening, with overnight lows dropping back into the lower-50s. We’ll warm things up Wednesday – with highs in the mid-70s – but the wind will be on the rise as well.

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
A fantastic Fall evening for much of the area right now, with even warmer though windy weather expected Wednesday. Fire weather will be a concern tomorrow. Then... some big changes are in store! We're expecting some chilly weather by the end of the week.

News

Families of Omaha murder victims reach lawsuit settlement with Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
A tragic incident from a few years ago that left two brothers dead has reached a settlement with Douglas County.