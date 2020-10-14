Advertisement

The verdict is in for the murder trail of Bailey Boswell

Nearly three years after Sydney Loofe was killed, Bailey Boswell's trial has come to an end, with the jury beginning deliberations.
Nearly three years after Sydney Loofe was killed, Bailey Boswell's trial has come to an end, with the jury beginning deliberations.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After just over three hours of deliberation, the jury has their verdict in the murder trail of Bailey Boswell. The verdict will be read Wednesday around 12:45 p.m.

Bailey Boswell is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.

Boswell is accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November of 2017 after the two met on the dating app Tinder.

Her co-conspirator Aubrey Trail was found guilty of the same crime in July 2019.

Eight Dawson County men and four Dawson County women began deliberating Wednesday morning after more than two weeks of testimony.

The jury has several options on what to charge Boswell.

On the first charge, they could find her guilty of first degree murder, guilty of second degree murder, guilty of involuntary manslaughter or not guilty.

On the second charge, they could find her guilty or not guilty of improper disposal of human remains.

On the third charge, they could find her guilty of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter or not guilty.

Defendant Bailey Boswell removes her mask briefly to take a drink of water during her trial.
Defendant Bailey Boswell removes her mask briefly to take a drink of water during her trial.
