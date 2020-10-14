Gov. Ricketts gives Nebraska update

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are giving an update at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The governor was joined by Jason Jackson of the state’s Department of Administrative Services; Angela Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services; Commissioner John Albin of the state labor department; and Matthew Singh, director of the Center of Operational Excellence.

The Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to include information about CARES Act funds distribution, the governor said.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.