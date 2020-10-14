Advertisement

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

‘We are glad everyone is alright’
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.(Source: Chick-fil-A Manchester Expressway, WTVM)
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Columbus Chick-fil-A employee is being heralded as a hero after saving the life of a child who was choking while in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru line.

Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie was working in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A when he heard frantic cries coming from one of the vehicles in line.

Kokenzie, who is an Eagle Scout and is CPR certified, rushed to the commotion where a father and another customer were attempting to free a child who was choking in the backseat of an SUV. It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s neck.

The child’s father and a second customer were unsuccessful in freeing the child, so Kokenzie and another employee, Zachary Bullock, retrieved a pair of scissors so Kokenzie could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation...This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright,” said Alex Vann, store owner and operator.

Kokenzie certainly embodied the Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared” in this situation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Crime

Federal court dismisses child porn charges in case against former Catholic school principal

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
A U.S. magistrate judge dismissed the child pornography case against former Catholic school principal Marlan Burki on Wednesday.

National Politics

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

News

Omaha doctor debunks COVID wind travel theory

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Our weather forecasters say strong winds could increase fire dangers in our area, but could they also increase the travel of the coronavirus?

Latest News

News

Bellevue Police look for third suspect involved in teen’s death

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Bellevue Police are looking for a third suspect, 21-year-old Rashaun J. Faison of Council Bluffs, in connection to a 17-year-olds death.

National

The military’s war on COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Gusty winds bring in much cooler air for the rest of the workweek

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Koeller
After a day in the 70s, strong northwest winds will bring in much cooler air for the rest of the workweek.

National

Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census this week put the brakes on a whiplashed census that had faced starts and stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings.

State

PBA cancels Husker watch party

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Pinnacle Bank Arena is cancelling its Husker football watch party, one day after announcing the event.

Forecast

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gusty winds have moved in this afternoon behind a cold front resulting in high fire danger through the evening hours. Temperatures will quickly cool tonight, dropping into the low 40s, and will stay cool tomorrow with highs only in the middle 50s.